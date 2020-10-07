A WORKMENS club and a pub in Caerphilly County Borough have been closed for 14 days after failing to enforce coronavirus measures.

Abertysswg Workmens Club and The Puddlers Arms in Rhymney have been served Closure Notices after failing to comply with the local lockdown restrictions.

Both premises must shut for a fortnight, in which time they must make the necessary improvements.

READ MORE:

Abertillery venue must close, two others served improvement notices.

The Puddlers Arms was visited by Caerphilly council's Trading Standards Officers on Friday, October 2.

The visit found there was no control over social distancing, groups from different households were seated together, customers were not wearing face coverings when they were required to do so, the member of staff on duty was not wearing PPE (personal protective equipment), namely a suitable face covering, and there was no table service in operation with patrons ordering and collecting their food and drinks from the bars in both the lounge and bar areas of the premises.

Abertysswg Workmens Club was also visited by Trading Standards Officers on Friday, October 2.

The visit revealed there was no control of people entering the club and subsequent appropriate seating arrangements, no control over the two-metre social distancing, groups from different households were seated together, customers were not wearing face coverings when they were required to do so and were moving freely between tables rather than remaining seated.

Officers also found the club's management demonstrated "no understanding of the maximum capacity of bar area of the premises" and no social distancing requirements had been considered and applied, while no risk assessment had been carried out by management either.

Trading Standards Officers returned to both venues on Saturday, October 3 to issue Closure Notices, meaning that both premises have been closed for 14 days to give them time for the improvements to be implemented.

They may be opened before if the council is satisfied they can ensure two-metre social distancing can be maintained and provide a Covid Risk Assessment.

Cllr. Nigel George, cabinet member with responsibility for public protection said: “We are supporting businesses to both understand and comply with the law, these rules are in place to protect both employees and the public.

“It is the responsibility of employers to ensure they are compliant as we will take action against those found to be in breach of the law.”