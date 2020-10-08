NEWPORT Bus' fleet of electric buses will begin their service in the city next week.

The fleet, comprised of 15 fully electric zero emissions Yutong buses, is Wales' first-ever fleet of electric buses, and will enter into service on Monday, October 12.

Seven of the buses will be dedicated to the three routes between Newport, Caerleon and Cwmbran, including picking up the staff and patients at the new specialist critical care centre, The Grange University Hospital.

The fleet had been expected to begin its service in the spring, however this was postponed by the coronavirus pandemic. It arrived in Newport in September, however, the buses needed to be adapted locally to comply with coronavirus measures.

The buses have no engine vibration or noise, and feature separate air-conditioning for the driver and the passengers, as well as LED lighting and separate USB charging points.

Newport Transport's first Yutong E12 fully electric zero emissions bus taken in August 2019. Picture: Ollie Barnes

And as Newport Transport already utilises 214 solar panels at its Corporation Road depot, a significant proportion of the energy used to charge the buses will be from a renewable source.

Scott Pearson, managing director at Newport Transport said: “Newport Transport is pleased to provide our customers with an important cleaner choice of public transport now and for the future.

“This is a massive step forward for the company. Delivering such an innovative scheme, during a pandemic, with a strategic vision beyond these trying times is absolutely key to reducing our environmental impact, thus doing what we can to slow climate change.

“We are determined to lead the way in Wales and demonstrate what can be done.”

Newport Transport's first fully electric zero emissions bus, taken in August 2019. Picture: Ollie Barnes

Zenobe is providing Newport Transport with financing for batteries, the charging system at the depot with nine dedicated rapid chargers, and a software platform that helps monitor and optimise energy use.

Steven Meersman, co-founder of Zenobe Energy, said: “We are delighted to see our partnership with Newport Transport drive the improvement of air quality in Newport, leading the way for Wales.

“Our solutions are helping the UK meet its net-zero commitments, reducing pollution and ultimately helping to save lives.

“We’re passionate about ensuring that people in Wales’s towns, cities and villages can travel in a safe, sustainable way, on a mode of transport which is a lifeline to so many.

“Our service-based model means we’re there for our partners throughout their whole journey, not just on day one. During these unprecedented times, we hope our work alongside transport operators will make sure the UK continues working towards a cleaner, greener future, and ensuring the public can get to where they want to be.”