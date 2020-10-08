A TEENAGER has been locked up for a catalogue of offences which included assaulting police officers and making threatening calls to the emergency services.
Ieuan Deacon, 19, from Abertillery, was sent to a young offender institution for 36 weeks and banned from dialling 999 unless it’s a genuine emergency.
Newport Magistrates’ Court heard how he made menacing telephone calls to Gwent Police on August 12 before he attacked officers.
Deacon, of Valley View Road, Cwmtillery, pleaded guilty to assaulting two emergency workers and two offences under the Malicious Communications Act.
He also admitted two other attacks on police officers in March and two other communications offences in April.
The defendant was made the subject of a criminal behaviour order for three years.
Deacon is prohibited from calling 999 or 101 or requesting any emergency service unless in the case of a “genuine emergency/life-threatening situation that requires an immediate response”.
He must also pay £485 in compensation and costs upon his release from custody.