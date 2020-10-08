HATE crime against people with disabilities in Wales has skyrocketed over the last year, data shows.

Research by leading disability charities Leonard Cheshire and United Response has revealed that 268 incidents of disability-related hate crime were reported to police in Wales over the last year - of which only four resulted in formal charges.

Findings from the joint investigation were released today ahead of National Hate Crime Awareness Week, which starts on Saturday.

Of the police forces who reported their figures in Wales, all reported a significant increase in online hate crime.

Compared with figures for 2018/2019, reported incidents of online hate crime had risen by 84.2 per cent.

Despite the sharp increases, only 1.5 per cent of disability hate crimes in Wales received a police charge, postal requisition, or court summons in 2019/20, compared to 3.4 per cent in 2018/19.

In a joint statement, Leonard Cheshire and United Response commented: “As this abhorrent crime continues to rise year on year, it’s time for the authorities, Government and online platforms to start taking this damaging behaviour more seriously.

"Offenders must face appropriate repercussions and be educated on the impact of their cowardly acts, while increased funding for advocacy services is also urgently needed.

"Victims need to have better access to support across the entire reporting, investigative and judicial process.

"This is the only way to make victims feel safe and confident in reporting these crimes to the police, helping lead to more concrete charges and ultimately convictions.

"With online hate crime showing no signs of slowing down, provisions also need to be made to make the internet a less threatening place for disabled people with effective monitoring and recording of hateful activity.

"Disabled people must also be involved in the development of digital strategies to help ensure this type of damaging behaviour doesn’t slip through the cracks.”

Glyn Meredith, Leonard Cheshire’s director for Wales urged the Welsh Government to act.

He said: "I am shocked and disheartened to hear that instances of online hate crime are on the rise.

"As a charity that advocates for digital inclusion, we want to ensure that the internet is a safe place for disabled people.

’Given the recent Covid-19 pandemic, many disabled people have been confined to their homes, with only digital technology to keep them connected to the outside world.

"The Welsh Government needs to demonstrate its commitment to online safety for disabled people in Wales and consider taking similar measures to Scotland’s Hate Crime and Public Order Bill to protect disabled users online.”

The research revealed that overall incidents of hate crime had also increased across Wales and England.

Alice detailed how some of her children, who have autism, had been the victims of disability hate crime.

She said that: “Most of our experiences have involved being yelled at or threatened when out as a family."

“People call us offensive names and make us feel like we shouldn’t be part of the community.

"Our neighbour has also physically intimidated us because they find my son frightening and do not want him out in his own garden.

"Now he not only feels isolated from the community, but his own garden too. Being told that your son is frightening to other people because of his condition is pretty awful.”

If you or anyone you know has been a victim of disability hate crime, you should report it to your local police force. You can do so online at report-it.org.uk/your_police_force.