TODAY, Thursday, marks one month since Caerphilly was placed into local lockdown.

But how is local lockdown going, and is it having the desired result of controlling the spread of coronavirus?

On September 7 the Welsh Government announced that the borough would become the first area in Wales to enter local lockdown.

At the time it was announced, Caerphilly had seen an increasing rise in cases.

The week it was announced the area had a case rate of 119.3 per 100,000 people.

That was almost five times what it was a fortnight prior, at 26 cases per 100,000.

In the month that has followed, the weekly case rate has steadily decreased.

From 119.3 per 100,000. the rate fell to 67.4 the week after, then 54.1.

Last week the rate in Caerphilly had fallen to 35.9.

Both first minister Mark Drakeford and health minister Vaughan Gething have spoken of their cautious optimism around the situation in Caerphilly.

Mr Gething said although the numbers were still high, there were signs to show the curve was flattening in the borough.

"While still in early days, there are some grounds for cautious optimism," he said.

"We've seen a small fall in both the seven-day rate in new cases and the positivity rate, although these do remain high.

"The police have also reported very high levels of compliance with the restrictions.

"I want to thank everyone living in the area for their help over the last week and for the support we've seen from public services within Caerphilly borough.

"It's only by working together we will be able to reduce coronavirus, protect ourselves and our loved ones, and keep Wales safe."

The first minister said that if Caerphilly had managed to get the spread of the coronavirus under control, it would be thanks to the incredible efforts of residents.

He explained: "It will be because of the efforts that people in Caerphilly have made to stick to the rules and the conditions we have had to place on them.

"I was cheered up last week by a conversation I had with a senior police officer who is responsible for Caerphilly.

"They said that in the police's experience, people in Caerphilly were not only abiding by the regulations, but were keen to make their contribution.

"They wanted to do the right thing because they believed that in that way, the period in which they lived with the restrictions would be lessened.

"I am very grateful indeed for all the efforts that people are making."

In the first week of Caerphilly's lockdown daily cases were regularly in the 30s and 40s.

However, since September 15, one week after lockdown was announced, the number of cases reported daily has never exceeded 20.

Lockdown was extended for another seven days last week and will be reviewed again on Thursday.

In a joint statement when lockdown was extended, council leader, Cllr Philippa Marsden and chief executive, Christina Harrhy, said: “Following a meeting with the first minister today, we have agreed that our restrictions will remain in place for at least another seven days.

“We also agreed to develop our exit plan over the next week, working with Welsh Government and partner colleagues, in readiness for our next formal seven day review period.

“This is a positive step, but we still have further work to do before we are able to relax our restrictions.”