A NEW catering business in Blackwood opened by a keen chef who found himself at a loose end after being put on furlough has proved a big success.
Bears Grill, located in the car park of The Majors pub in Blackwood, It is owned by Lee Thomas, 37, from Cefn Fforest and Rebecca Huxton helps with the running the business.
A Covid-19 risk assessment was carried out during the opening, organised by Cymru Business Solutions - a marketing business launched during the coronavirus lockdown after owner Thomas Edwards, from Cefn Fforest, was also put on furlough.
(Lee Thomas of Bears Grill)
“It’s what I’ve always wanted to do,” said Mr Thomas, who had previously worked in cladding for 18 years.
Lots of people queue - socially distanced - each day to get some food from Bears Grill
“Work was going bleak due to Covid-19, so I took the leap and bought a van. I have a passion for cooking and often experiment in the house.
“It took off like fire and couldn’t have gone any better. At one point we sold 100 kilos of steak and 65 kilos of chicken in two days”.
On offer at the van is dirty fries, burgers, a homemade cheese sauce, tandoori chicken, steak and much more
Opening times are Thursday to Sunday 10.30am until 4pm.