Have you been snapped with someone famous? Our readers have been sending in some fantastic pictures from when they managed to grab a picture with a celebrity.

If you want to share your, just go to our quick and easy Q&A at www.southwalesargus.co.uk/my/ccn/questionnaire/Bcdru4KX/ and we'll take a look.

Helene Smith, of Cwmbran, sent in this picture of her daughter with Franki Dettori at Yarmouth horse races. She said: "What a top jockey and lovely friendly person he is."

Will and Ruth Morgan-Cook, of Newport, were snapped with Hafpor Bjornsson, Iceland's and the world's strongest man, as well as The Mountain from Game of Thrones. They were on an anniversary date in Cardiff and he walked into the restaurant.

Steve Parry, of Newport, was celebrating his retirement in 2012 at a pub in Cambrian Road, Newport, when he had his picture taken with The Beast - Mark Labbett - from TV quiz show The Chase.

Thomas Dawes, of Newport, and his fiance Ricky met Stephen Mulhern in Cardiff. It was Thomas' birthday and Stephen Mulhern was in the city filming In For A Penny.

This is Geraint Harris, of Pontypool, pictured with actress Margot Robbie when he was at a Neighbours night in Melbourne when he was in Australia travelling.

Tegan Thomas, of Blaenavon, shared this picture of her daughter Liorah Mccarthy Thomas meeting actor Damian Lewis when he was in the town with the cast of Dream Horse, the film based on the story of the champion racehorse Dream Alliance, which lived on an allotment in the town.

Here is Emily-mai Regan, of Ebbw Vale, with dance troupe Diversity after a dance lesson at Butlins Minehead.

Kelly Thorpe, of Newport, got a snap with Bradley Walsh when she was at the celebrity golf at the Celtic Manor Resort.

Daniel Thomas, of Newport, had his pictured taken with singer Liam Gallagher after he had done an album signing for his band Beady Eye at HMV in Cardiff.

Roberta Saddler, of Crumlin, is so proud of this picture of her and the 'amazing' Celine Dion. It was taken at Caesar's Palace, Las Vegas, on January 13, 2016. Roberta had front row seats to see Celine Dion and during the show she came off stage and walked down the aisle, where she stopped next to Roberta and allowed her friend to take this picture of us. Roberta said: "I cherish this picture. Her concert was absolutely brilliant and was also very poignant even though we did not know it at the time, given that the very next day her husband very sadly passed away from cancer, and because of this she cancelled the rest of her shows there."