SOUTH Wales Argus Camera Club members have captured some great images of flowers blooming as we make our way into Autumn. This small selection captures just some of our local scenes in Gwent, but there are plenty of other fantastic pictures to enjoy by visiting on Facebook.
A bit of colour along the Ebbw river by Andrew Perkins
Paul Bartlett snapped this when on a walk in Risca
A lone dandelion in Caerleon by Lindsay Williams
A sunflower by Martin Broughton
Nicky Deacon spotted this blooming flower in his Cwmbran garden
Paul Bartlett snapped this while out for a walk in Risca
Wayne Gibbon took this fantastic picture at Belle Vue Park, Newport