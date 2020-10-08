BOOTS have issued an update to customers on its winter flu jab service after the pharmacy chain suspended all online bookings due to 'unprecedented demand'.

The announcement by the company last month on Thursday, September 24, was made amid fresh concerns of a possible shortage in flu jabs nationwide.

Several weeks on from the suspension, Boots have provided an update on the situation for concerned customers.

How does Boots' winter flu service work?

Flu vaccinations are ordered about a year in advance usually. Last year, Boots increased their order by about 20 per cent, but admitted recent levels of demand had been unprecedented.

What's the latest from Boots on the winter flu jab service?

The company told us on Wednesday (October 7) that new bookings for the Boots Flu Vaccination Service were still paused while staff at the pharmacy chain work to secure some additional stock.

Unfortunately for customers, Boots weren't able to confirm when they would be able to reopen their booking system.

In a statement, Boots added: “We know that this year, our customers have been more conscious than ever about protecting the health of themselves and their families, and protecting against flu has been front of mind for many of us.

“As a result, we have seen more people than ever booking early to get their flu vaccinations, and due to the level of demand and limited stock that we have available, we made the decision to pause taking any new bookings for our private and NHS under 65s Flu Vaccination Services.

“Since then, we have been closely monitoring our stock levels of the vaccination recommended by the NHS for patients aged 65 and over, and can confirm that we have also closed for new bookings for these vaccinations too.

"This is to make sure we can vaccinate the patients who have already booked their appointment with us."

How can those wishing to get a flu jab register their interest?

Boots say both private and NHS customers are able to register for more information on boots.com via a ‘register your interest’ page to be alerted on any updates on our flu vaccination service.

What have the Department of Health and Social Care (DHSC) said?

A spokesperson for the DHSC said: “There is no national shortage of the flu vaccine, with enough doses for 30 million people to be vaccinated in England.

"The vaccine is already being delivered for those in at-risk groups, including the over-65s, and this will continue throughout the winter months, so there is still time for those eligible people to get their vaccinations."