WHIRLPOOL have issued a fresh warning for customers across the UK to check if their washing machine is affected by a major product recall.

The latest plea has been made so the manufacturer can provide a free replacement or repair if needed.

We've put together everything you need to know about the recall.

What happened?

Towards the end of 2019, Whirlpool identified a potential risk concerning certain models of Hotpoint and Indesit branded washing machines manufactured between 2014 and 2018.

MORE NEWS:

Since launching the recall campaign, Whirlpool say more than four million people have contacted them, with more than 95 per cent already given reassurance and peace of mind that their machine is not affected.

Of the 263,000 customers who have registered an affected model so far, more than 93 per cent have already been fully resolved.

Now the company have issued a fresh plea, urging any customers across the UK with a Hotpoint or an Indesit washing machine who have not yet checked their appliance to do so straight away.

How to check if your washing machine is on the recall list

Those concerned should carry out the following steps:

Registration takes less than five minutes.

Check their appliance at www.washingmachinerecall.whirlpool.co.uk

Alternatively call 0800 316 1442.

Follow the registration instructions if their products are affected

While waiting for the resolution, do not use the appliance or use cold water wash (20C) if necessary until the product has been replaced or repaired.

What's the latest on the recall?

In April 2020, Whirlpool announced that an additional 54,000 units had been added as part of the recall and contacted registered owners of these machines.

Whirlpool say they are continuing to urge customers with these models to check their machine, even if they had done so previously.

Since the start of the coronavirus pandemic, Whirlpool have implemented strict social distancing rules to ensure the safety of both customers and staff while carrying out replacement or repairs, and all engineers and delivery teams are equipped with PPE including face masks, gloves and hand sanitiser. Whirlpool is also providing customers with contactless deliveries.

What have Whirlpool said about the recall?

Jeff Noel, Vice President of Whirlpool, said: “Customer safety is our number one priority, and while we are pleased to have resolved hundreds of thousands of cases already, we want to help as many affected households as we possibly can.

“That’s why we urge anyone with a Hotpoint or Indesit washing machine who has not registered their appliance yet to do so today. If your appliance is affected, we will replace it as soon as possible as we have available products and trained staff waiting to serve you.

“Our washing machine recall has continued throughout the Covid-19 pandemic, and we remain fully committed to resolving as many cases as we can while taking all necessary steps to ensure it can be carried out safely and in line with official guidance.”

Which models have been recalled?

A full list of all model numbers subject to the recall can be found here.

The issue affects certain Hotpoint and Indesit washing machines that were manufactured between 2014 and 2018. It does not concern Whirlpool branded appliances.