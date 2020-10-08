BRITISH Airways has announced its final two Heathrow based Boeing 747 aircraft are set to depart from the airport for the very last time this morning (Thursday, October 8) - and want aviation enthusiasts to get involved with the special occasion.

The 747-400 fleet were first delivered to the airline in July 1989, with the last delivered in April 1999.

At its height, the airline had a fleet of 57 747-400s, and British Airways was the world’s biggest operator of 747-400 aircraft. The wings of a 747-400 span 213ft and are big enough to accommodate 50 parked cars.

MORE NEWS:

Here's everything you need to know about the final-ever BA 747 departures.

Which 747 aircraft are the final ones to leave the fleet?

One aircraft is painted in its heritage ‘Negus’ livery and the other in its current Chatham Dockyard livery.

Thousands of British Airways flight crew, cabin crew and engineering teams have worked over several decades on and with the aircraft during their time at British Airways during a period when they represented the heart of the airline’s long-haul fleet.

How will British Airways celebrate the occasion?

To commemorate G-CIVB and G-CIVY’s final take-off from the airport at 8.30am, the airline has arranged a special send off with a unique and rarely seen synchronised dual take off on parallel runways, which will be followed by fly past along the southerly runway by one of the aircraft (G-CIVY in current BA livery) as it bids its home a final farewell.

However, the departure of the aircraft and dual runway take-off is weather dependant and BA say that could be subject to change on the day.

Celebrating the occasion in a virtual way to keep spectators safe, the airline will be live streaming moments from the departure on its Facebook page and is also inviting its colleagues, aviation enthusiasts and customers to share any special memories or photos of British Airways’ 747s on social media channels at 7.47am and 7.47pm on their departure day using the hashtag #BA747farewell.

What have British Airways said?

Alex Cruz, British Airways’ Chairman and CEO, said: "[It] will be a difficult day for everybody at British Airways as the aircraft leaves our home at Heathrow for the very last time.

"We will pay tribute to them for the incredible part they have played in our 100-year history and to the millions of customers and BA colleagues who have flown on board and taken care of them.

“We hope that Britain will join us in sharing their memories with us on social media at 7:47am and 7.47pm on Thursday using #BA747farewell.”