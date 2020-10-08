Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed’s editors. Purchases you make through our links may earn us a commission.

Amazon Prime Day is almost upon us. On October 13 and 14, the online storefront will be offering a number of deals on electronics, homeware, beauty products and more.

Usually, Amazon’s Prime Day falls sometime in July, but due to the coronavirus outbreak, it was pushed back by a few months this year.

But with Christmas just around the corner, the timing of this autumnal savings event is perfect.

If you already have your eye on a few products in this year’s Prime Day event, we have some good news. Amazon has a special voucher program going on for its Prime customers who love a good deal.

If you spend £10 on products sold by an eligible small business on Amazon now, you will receive a £10 voucher to spend over the course of Prime Day.

If you’re planning on making a Prime Day purchase, you can essentially think of your first £10 purchase as free!

Plus, in these uncertain times, supporting small business can go a long way — do a good deed, and support the little guys! It really is a win-win.

To claim your voucher, you will need to be an Amazon Prime member (Sign up for a free thirty-day trial) and simply spend up to £10 at any of the storefronts listed on the Amazon Storefronts page. You will then receive a £10 voucher on the 13th October, just in time for Prime Day.

This great voucher deal has already begun and lasts until October 12 (the day before Prime Day kicks off) and applies to Prime members only.

So, take a look at some of Amazon’s best small businesses today — spend £10, and nab yourself a £10 voucher to spend on Prime Day.

