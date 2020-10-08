GWENT Police paid tribute to a "much loved" officer who died on duty three years ago.

A service was held at Gwent Police HQ in Croesyceiliog to remember PC Steven Jenkins, who died at Pill police station in Newport on October 6, 2017.

Chief Constable Pam Kelly lead a minute's silence before a short service in memory of PC Jenkins.

A Gwent Police spokeswoman said: “A service was held yesterday (Tuesday) to remember our colleague PC Steven Jenkins, who tragically died on duty three years ago.

“Steve was a much loved and respected colleague as well as being a talented and dedicated officer who served with distinction.

“He is sorely missed by the Gwent Police family and particularly by those who served alongside him.”

At the time of PC Jenkins death, his colleagues paid tribute to him, with Chief Constable Kelly's predecessor Julian Williams and Police and Crime Commissioner for Gwent, Jeff Cuthbert offering their condolences.

Three years ago, Mr Williams said: “On behalf of Gwent Police, I would like to extend my deepest condolences to Steve’s partner Deb, his children, family and friends. Steve was a much loved and respected colleague as well as being a talented and dedicated officer who served with distinction.

“He will be sorely missed by the Gwent Police family and particularly by those who served alongside him.

“I’d also like to pay tribute to Gwent Police officers and the Paramedic team who attended to Steve.”

And PCC Cuthbert, at the time, said: “On behalf of everyone from the Office of the Police and Crime Commissioner for Gwent, I would like to offer my deepest condolences to his family, friends and colleagues. Our hearts go out to them all."