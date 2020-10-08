A WELL-known Newport businessman has announced all his city venues will close for "the foreseeable future".

Iftekhar Haris - known to many as Iffy - opened his first Newport business 23 years ago.

Since then he has added a number of businesses to his range and now owns a number including:

The Courtyard, Cambrian Road

Cotton Club, Cambrian Road

Warehouse 54, Cambrian Road

Blind Tiger, Cambrian Road

But, writing on social media, Mr Haris has said losses related to the coronavirus pandemic have made it "impossible to continue", and all will close their doors for the foreseeable future.

The news comes a day after Greene King also announced closures of sites.

The Courtyard had its licence suspended for three months in September for breaches of coronavirus regulations.

Newport council’s licensing sub-committee found The Courtyard, on Cambrian Road in the city centre, opened as a nightclub on July 24 and July 25 when it was “fully aware they were unable to operate as a nightclub”.

The committee also felt that by providing disco lights, a dance floor, and loud DJ music, the club “encouraged people to dance”, a council report says.

Announcing the closure of all of his Newport venues, Mr Haris said: "After two decades of owning the busiest venues in the city, covering almost all genres of music and hosting some of the top artists locally, nationwide and international, I am sad to say I am closing all my Newport venues for the foreseeable future.

"It has been unviable since reopening but in the interest of keeping my staff employed we remained open despite making huge losses but now it has become almost impossible to continue.

"Thank you to everyone involved with NPCLUBS especially my management, my loyal team, my amazing door staff and of course my patrons.

"Massive thank you to all the artists who have played my venues over the years."