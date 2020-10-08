PLANNING permission has been granted to convert a farmhouse just outside Newport into a home for children in care.

Windmill farmhouse in Llanvaches will provide accommodation for four children and for staff to sleep in overnight.

An annexe proposed to be built close to the home will provide self-contained accommodation for two more older children who can live more independently.

Demolition of outbuildings on the farm, along with works to upgrade the access from Windmill Lane and to improve a track from the lane to the farm are also part of the development.

The council’s head of children’s and young people services, Sally-Ann Jenkins, said the council had a duty to find sufficient placements for looked after children.

She said: “We as a local authority have a sufficiency duty.

“We have a statutory responsibility to provide sufficient placements within our local authority for the children we care for.

“We are currently unable to meet that duty sadly.”

Ms Jenkins said the children’s home would not be an “institution” but for a “very small” number of children on a short-term basis.

“What we currently have in Newport is a provision which is largely for longer term settings for children,” she said.

“What we want in Windmill Farm is a place where we can offer short-term provision for a small number of children where we really get to know and understand their needs before we then begin to place them into foster care across the area.

“This is very much about a family home; this is not an institution or a setting for a large number of children.”

However, the application received 39 objections from local residents, the community council and the two ward members Councillor Ray Mogford and Cllr William Routley, who both spoke at the meeting.

Cllr Mogford said he had a number of concerns, including the “detrimental impact on farming” and traffic.

He said: “The amount of traffic that would be using Windmill Lane, which as we have heard is a very narrow lane joining the village of Llanvaches effectively into Monmouth.”

Cllr Routley raised concerns over the environment and the importance of protecting “sustainable farming”.

He said: “This is not acceptable. I want to see these children rehoused in Wales, but I want to see the environment protected

However, Cllr James Clarke said they had a responsibility to the children of Newport.

He said: “I want to see children from Newport rehoused in Newport and this is that opportunity.”