A “FAMILY man” who was caught dealing heroin on the streets of Newport is starting another lengthy jail sentence.

Serial drug trafficker Jabber Hussain, 40, has spent much of his adult life behind bars, Cardiff Crown Court heard.

His latest conviction was his fourth for the possession of drugs with intent to supply.

William Bebb, prosecuting, said Hussain swallowed some wraps of heroin after he was spotted by police of Caerleon Road on August 8.

Hussain, of St Julian’s Avenue, Newport, pleaded guilty to possession of heroin with intent to supply.

The court was told how the defendant had been jailed in 2006, 2009 and 2014 for trafficking drugs.

Ieuan Bennett, representing Hussain, said his client was a “family man” who has been addicted heroin for much of his adult life.

He told the court: “He has been in trouble with the police repeatedly as a result of that.”

Speaking of his latest offences, Mr Bennett added of Hussain: “He wasn’t living a lavish lifestyle. He was living a sad life.

“The defendant ended up selling to a small number of pre-existing users to sell them heroin to pay for his own habit.

“He made no profit. He was living a miserable existence. He told police he sold to 10 people, but he only had seven contacts in his phone.”

Judge Daniel Williams told Hussain: “On August 9, police saw you on Caerleon Road in Newport dealing heroin on the streets. You swallowed some wraps.

“Officers found nine wraps of heroin when they searched your home.

“You are not remorseful for dealing this terrible drug.”

The defendant was jailed for 2,045 days and he was ordered to pay a victim surcharge upon his release from prison.