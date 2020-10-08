THREE staff members have tested positive for coronavirus at a school in Blaenau Gwent, the local authority has confirmed.

A supply staff member and two catering staff at Tredegar Comprehensive School have tested positive for Covid-19.

Blaenau Gwent County Borough Council said everyone affected has been identified and asked to self-isolate in line with the Welsh Government's public health rules.

The council said there was "no need for anyone who has not been contacted to self-isolate or be unduly concerned" and safety measures "are already in place within all Blaenau Gwent schools".

Staff at the school "remain vigilant to pupils displaying any symptoms and are ready to take appropriate action", the council said in a statement today (Wednesday).

"Parents, carers and guardians can support this by remaining alert and ensuring that children do not attend school if they develop any potential symptoms, however mild," the council added.

Blaenau Gwent has been in local lockdown since September 22 in a bid to stop the spread of Covid-19, following a rise in cases in the area.

Speaking on Tuesday, Wales' chief medical officer said Blaenau Gwent had showed "the steepest and highest rise in cases" before lockdown measures were introduced.

Cases there continued to rise for several more days but have been in decline since around September 26, data presented by Dr Frank Atherton showed.

"We're starting to see some improvements – there are still high rates of viral transmission and high rates of new cases, but some improvement, which is a good thing," he said.