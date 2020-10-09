The search is on for Gwent’s unsung heroes who selflessly volunteer their time to help others, whether it’s raising money for charity or providing practical help – people like the Pride of Gwent ‘Volunteer of the Year 2020 Alex Anderson. Sue Bradley catches up with him.

THE sky’s the limit for Alex Anderson, who now has his sights set on joining the Royal Air Force.

Anderson, who lives with Asperger’s Syndrome, was the worthy winner of the volunteer category at the Pride of Gwent Awards 2019.

The 20-year-old from Caerleon was honoured for his work with the air cadets, for which he’s an ambassador, along with the hours he puts into going into schools to raise awareness of autism and visiting elderly people.

Over the years he’s raised money for charities such as St David’s, Macmillan Cancer Support and the Tŷ Hafan children’s hospice through his hanging basket business, from which he donates £1 from the price of every item sold. He’s netted further funds by taking part in fun runs and abseiling from the Newport Transporter Bridge.

All in all he’s freely given more than 1,000 hours of his time, an achievement recognised by an award from the Gwent Association of Voluntary Organisations.

Mr Anderson, who also received the Lord Lieutenant of Gwent Award at last year’s Pride of Gwent ceremony and has since gone on to be a finalist in the St David Awards 2020, hopes to become the first person with Asperger’s to join the RAF.

“It’s been a bit of a battle but I’ve smashed the tests and am now waiting for a start date,” he says.

Mr Anderson was diagnosed with Asperger’s at the age of nine and demonstrated his empathy for others at an early age by helping fellow students to settle into Duffryn High School in Newport.

He was put forward for a Pride of Gwent accolade by his air cadet squadron’s adjutant officer, who described how the cadet had been bullied when he was younger but had put this behind him in order to help others, always doing his best to do right by people.

Mr Anderson says he does not regard his condition as a disadvantage, rather something that enables him to reach out and help people in his community.

“As I have the benefit of having Asperger’s Syndrome, I have started to engage with schools to boost awareness of autism,” he explains. “I am trying to be a positive role model for other individuals: through hard work you can do anything.

“I’ve undertaken a qualification in education and training and intend to be an advocate for young people.”

Mr Anderson's positive attitude has led him to receive a gold Duke of Edinburgh’s Award. In 2018 he was recognised by the Duke of Westminster Award for the best cadet from the Cadet Vocational Qualifications Organisation, while in 2017 he was made a Diana Award Change Maker and is now the organisation’s Welsh Ambassador.

He says he was ‘grateful and humbled’ to be nominated for Pride of Gwent, adding that there are many ‘heroes’ in the community who don’t get any recognition.

“The Pride of Gwent Awards are so important to show the Gwent area that there are inspirational people all around them,” he says.

War veteran will host our awards

The virtual ceremony planned for the South Wales Argus Pride of Gwent Awards 2020 will be hosted by one of Wales’ best known heroes.

Simon Weston

Simon Weston CBE is the Falklands veteran whose struggle to overcome life-changing severe burns suffered during the Falklands War and redefine his role in life has made him a nationally-recognised symbol of triumph over adversity.

Over the years he’s used his experiences and profile to help others, whether through fundraising, ventures such as ‘The Weston Spirit’, set up to support young people, or his campaigns on behalf of troops and veterans.

Simon, who has agreed to be a presenter at the Pride of Gwent Awards, came to the attention of the public after the bombing of the Royal Fleet Auxiliary ship Sir Galahad during the Bluff Cove Air Attacks of June 1982. Then aged just 20, the Welsh Guardsman suffered burns to 46% of his body, leaving him barely recognisable. Afterwards he endured years of reconstructive surgery and fought agonising psychological battles as he came to terms with what had happened to him.

Simon’s story has been well publicised, not least through five major BBC documentaries, and his list of honours include a CBE for his charity work in 2016, a ‘Legend’ award from the Variety children’s charity for his services to motivational speaking and recognition as one of the top 100 Welsh Heroes in 2004.

“With his message of achievement, triumph over adversity and seizing the moment and succeeding, we couldn’t think of a more inspirational person to host the Pride of Gwent Awards,” says editor of the South Wales Argus Gavin Thompson.