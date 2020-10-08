A MAN who put the lives of a police helicopter crew in danger when he shone a laser in the eyes of the pilot was jailed.

Matthew Davies was smoking a cigarette in his back garden as he deliberately dazzled Robert Humphries and his three passengers over a built-up area in Caerphilly.

He blinded the pilot for 15 minutes as he was flying over the town helping police on the ground investigating a burglary at Travis Perkins builders’ merchants.

David Pinnell, prosecuting, said: “Robert Humphries was flying the National Police Air Service helicopter with his three passengers, all police officers, and they were assisting Gwent Police who were investigating a burglary in a commercial area.

Matthew Davies. Picture: Gwent Police

“They were on the outskirts of Caerphilly at just before 3am on March 17 when he said they came under a persistent and deliberate attack from a laser beam which lasted at least 15 minutes.

“It dazzled him and it prevented him from seeing his aircraft’s instruments. It was dark and the weather was poor.

“The attack was persistent and presented a significant risk to the safety of the aircraft.

Davies shining the laser beam at the helicopter. Picture: Gwent Police

“The pilot and the crew donned protective laser beam goggles which allows them to operate in such circumstances.

“They had to abandon their mission.”

Mr Pinnell said equipment aboard the helicopter allowed them to pinpoint Davies and officers on the ground went to arrest him.

The consequences could have been devastating

He told Cardiff Crown Court: “The defendant was at his back door shining the laser pen at the helicopter while smoking a cigarette.

“He claimed he was shining it on his fence and that he was using it to look for a cigarette he had dropped.”

Davies, 33, of Dol yr Eos, Mornington Meadows, Caerphilly admitted shining or directing a laser beam towards a police helicopter which dazzled or distracted the pilot.

It is a new offence under the Laser Misuse (Vehicles) Act 2018.

The court heard he has 10 previous convictions for 18 offences, including battery, theft and criminal damage.

Emma Harris, representing Davies, said the best mitigation she could put forward was her client’s guilty plea.

She added: “He accepts it was a stupid and foolish act. The defendant didn’t realise the consequences it could have had and the serious detrimental effects for those in the helicopter and people on the ground.”

Judge Michael Fitton QC told Davies his actions “beggared belief”.

He said: “It was a reckless act. There was a significant risk of an accident in a built-up area.

“The consequences would have been devastating for those on board had they lost control.

“The initial account you gave to the police was nonsense.

“You are 33 and old enough to know better. You have not learned from your previous behaviour.”

Davies sobbed as he was led to the cells to start his seven-month prison sentence.