A LANE of the M4 is closed after a man fell from a tree near the carriageway.
The first lane of the M4 westbound, between Junction 23 and Junction 24 has been shut.
It is for an "ongoing police incident" after they received calls of the man falling from a wooded area near the motorway.
The man, aged 54, is believed to have suffered back injuries.
#M4 J23 to J24 Westbound - Ongoing police incident, lane 1 closed.— Traffic Wales South #KeepWalesSafe (@TrafficWalesS) October 8, 2020
Expect delays in the area.
A spokesman for Gwent Police said: "Emergency services are currently dealing with an incident where a man has fallen from a tree in a wooded area near the M4 motorway between Junction 23 and 24 westbound.
"To allow a safe working space to attend and assist the man, lane one of the M4 is currently closed.
"It is believed the man, aged 54, has sustained back injuries."
Drivers are being warned to expect delays in the area.