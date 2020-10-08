THERE have been 72 newly confirmed cases of coronavirus across Gwent today, with Caerphilly county borough - 39 - accounting for more than half of them.

The Gwent-wide total of cases is among 638 recorded across Wales.

There has been one more confirmed coronavirus-related death, according to Public Health Wales, in the Cwm Taf Morgannwg University Health Board area of South Wales.

As well as the 39 new cases in Caerphilly, Gwent had new cases in all other council areas - 10 in Torfaen, nine each in Newport and Blaenau Gwent, and five in Monmouthshire.

The number of deaths across Wales since the pandemic began - again according to Public Health Wales - is now 1,644, though the Office for National Statistics put the figure much higher.

In Gwent, there have now been 4,670 confirmed cases of coronavirus and 284 deaths, again according to Public Health Wales.

Cardiff had the most new cases of any council area in Wales, with 88.

But there were also another 96 people resident outside Wales who were confirmed as having coronavirus after being tested in Wales. In the past two weeks, there have been 809 such cases, a more than four-fold increase.

Rolling weekly case rates have fluctuated in different parts of Gwent this week. The latest - to October 5 - sees another fall in Blaenau Gwent, to 83 per 100,000 population.

This suggests local lockdown measures are having an effect there, with nine other council areas in Wales currently having higher rolling weekly case rates. Until just a few days ago, the rate in Blaenau Gwent was the highest in Wales.

The rolling weekly case rate in Caerphilly has risen slightly, to 60.2 per 100,000. In Torfaen it is currently 58.5, and in Newport, 45.3.

Merthyr Tydfil and Rhondda Cynon Taf continue to have the highest rolling weekly case rates, of 223.8 per 100,000, and 176.6 respectively.

The newly confirmed cases today in Wales are located as follows:

Cardiff - 88

Rhondda Cynon Taf - 62

Swansea - 48

Caerphilly - 39

Wrexham - 37

Merthyr Tydfil -37

Flintshire - 36

Bridgend - 28

Neath Port Talbot - 24

Carmarthenshire - 19

Denbighshire - 17

Conwy - 15

Powys - 12

Torfaen - 10

Blaenau Gwent - nine

Newport - nine

Gwynedd - nine

Vale of Glamorgan - nine

Monmouthshire - five

Ceredigion - five

Pembrokeshire - four

Anglesey -three

Unknown location - seven

Resident outside Wales - 96

Public Health Wales figures for coronavirus deaths include only those that have been confirmed by a laboratory test. The Office for National Statistics - which counts all deaths in which coronavirus is mentioned on the death certificate - puts the number of deaths in Wales much higher.