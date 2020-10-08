WORKING from the pub is a dream for many - and one Newport venue has made it a reality.

The Famers Arms in Goldcliffe now has the facility to rent a table - with free Wifi and a power socket - to use for work for three hours. The £10 rental fee also gets you unlimited tea and coffee, and a sandwich.

The pub's co-owner Craig Leith said: “I saw the idea being advertised by a pub in Belfast and the idea seems to be popping up everywhere.

“It makes sense. People are stuck at home day-in day-out in the same routine and their mental health is suffering.

Having shared the new idea on the pubs Facebook page, Mr Leith says they have been inundated with messages.

“We’ve had a huge response to this, with bookings coming in thick and fast," he said. "We are in survival mode and have to adapt to every situation.

“Like we are doing afternoon tea and Sunday lunch takeaways, so offering a pub desk service made sense to us.

“Customers can network with other customers while going about their working day. We have log fires and great surroundings with our bar overlooking the countryside of Goldcliff.”

As with many pubs across the UK, the Farmers Arms has put in a number of changes as a result of the coronavirus pandemic - face masks must be worn on arrival, they will only be taking bookings from the same household for a table of six and table service only.

For more information head to their Facebook page at @farmersarmsgoldcliff