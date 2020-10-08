PLANS to relocate services and staff from Newport’s Information Station have moved forward after the city council secured £1.4 million in funding for the project.

The proposal involves moving council services from the building in Queensway to the Central Museum and Library.

Services provided at the building include information about housing and council tax benefits, business rates, social services, child protection, access to supported employment, business rates and blue badges.

The city council is looking at opportunities to generate income by sub-leasing the Information Station.

MORE NEWS:

A report coming before the council’s cabinet next week confirms an application to Welsh Government for funding has been successful.

“The council has secured £1.4m funding to proceed with redevelopment of Information Station and museum and library buildings,” it says.

The city council’s cabinet has already backed the scheme and allocated £350,000 for the project.

The money will pay for a “high quality” fit out of the Information Station and a refurbishment of the museum and library.

A business case has shown the scheme will bring a financial return for the council if it achieves the rent expected.

The Information Station is said to offer a “prime location” for a tech-focused space for small to medium-sized businesses.

Council bosses say Newport’s museum and library would also provide a “more accessible location” for residents to access services.

However the plan has been opposed by the Conservative and Liberal Democrat groups, which led Newport City Council as a coalition when the Information Station opened in 2012.

Cllr Matthew Evans, Conservative group leader, said previously the current location is “as good as anywhere in the city centre”, as it is close to bus and railway stations.