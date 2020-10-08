CHOCOLATE fans have gone into 'meltdown' following the launch of a new product from Aldi.
The supermarket chain have released their new Dairyfine Hot Chocolate Melting Snowman onto the shelves to warm up the nation's spirits.
What does the snowman contain?
Aldi told us: "The snowman shaped chocolate filled to the brim with delicious marshmallows and chocolate drops.
"Pop the snowman into hot milk and watch as it melts into a heavenly mug of hot chocolate releasing marshmallows and chocolate drops from its belly.
"Perfect for festive family evenings or for the little ones Christmas Eve boxes."
What types are available?
The new creations are available in milk and white chocolate, which Aldi say will help warm up those cold, cosy winter days.
How much do they cost?
The sweet treat is available in stores now and costs £1.99.
What other sweet treats are in Aldi?
For hot chocolate purists, Aldi has also launched luxurious Moser Roth Belgian Hot Chocolate Stirrers for £1.69.
Available in rich milk chocolate, delicate white chocolate, or milk chocolate with salted caramel.
Each stirrer is full of sweet chocolatey flavours and melt-in-the-mouth Moser Roth smoothness. Simply swirl this stirrer into warm milk to create a luxury hot chocolate moment.
