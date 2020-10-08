SAINSBURY'S Bank have made a major update to its Travel Insurance policies.
We've put together the latest details on the changes.
What have Sainsbury's Bank changed?
The changes now include Covid-19 cover as standard for new travel insurance policies sold from October 7, 2020.
This includes:
- Cancellation cover if you test positive for Covid-19 within 14 days of your booked departure date.
- Cover for emergency medical treatment and repatriation if you contract Covid-19 while abroad.
- Unlimited medical expenses if you choose Platinum single trip or annual multi-trip cover.
What have Sainsbury's Bank said about the changes?
In a statement, Sainsbury's Bank said: "This cover is only provided if travelling to a destination where there’s no restriction from the Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office (FCDO) or local governments.
"Customers should check their individual policy schedule and terms and conditions as policy coverage may have changed since the COVID-19 outbreak, depending on policy purchase date."
For more policy information, visit: https://www.sainsburysbank.co.uk/insuring/support/travel/support-ins-travel-policy.
