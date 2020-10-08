CAERPHILLY county borough will remain under local lockdown restrictions for at least another seven days after the coronavirus situation worsened in the past few days.

'Quiet confidence' that a beginning to the easing of lockdown restrictions was in sight evaporated as cases have risen again, amid what a council spokesman called "an increased number of local incidents across all parts of the county borough, including a number of issues linked to private clubs".

There has also been an increase in complaints to Gwent police about household gatherings and other issues.

The worsening situation is embodied in part by the past days' new confirmed cases - including 39 today - and a rise in the rolling weekly case rate.

Last week saw 113 new cases in the county borough, and the rolling weekly case rate has since risen slightly to 60.2 per 100,000 population.

Confirming a further week's extension to the local lockdown, a council spokesman said: "Last week we advised you that the number coronavirus cases across the county borough had fallen from over 100 cases per 100,000 of the population to approximately 50 cases per 100,000.

"This was encouraging news and was the result of the collective action of our residents, businesses and partners.

"This is a fast-moving situation and over the past few days we have seen a shift in the data.

"Unfortunately it is a shift in the wrong direction with the latest data showing an increase in our infection rate - today it is 60.2 cases per 100,000 population.

"Last week, we were quietly confident that we were beginning to see ‘light at the end of the tunnel’, however, this week has been quite different

"We have experienced an increased number of local incidents across all parts of the county borough, including a number of issues linked to private clubs."

The council said the number of coronavirus hospital admissions has also risen, while Gwent Police has received an increase in the number of complaints relating to people gathering within households and outside groups.

They added: "Given the current situation, we do not have absolute confidence at this time that the virus is under control.

"Therefore, the current restrictions are going to remain in place for at least another seven days.

"We are using our enforcement powers to address the small number of non-compliant establishments we have identified and over the last week alone, a number of locations have been closed down and will remain closed until they can adhere to the regulations that are in place for everyone’s safety.

"Please don’t underestimate how quickly this virus spreads. It only needs a few people to not comply with the basic preventative measures for it to spread rapidly amongst us."