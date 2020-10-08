A HOST of Greek islands have been removed from Wales' coronavirus quarantine list.

The islands of Paros and Antiparos, Lesvos, Santorini, Milos, Tinos and Zakynthos will be added to the list of exempt territories, following a review.

People travelling to Wales from those islands now do not have to self-isolate for 14 days.

Travellers heading back to other parts of the UK will also not be expected to isolate.

In a statement this evening health minister Vaughan Gething said: "Members will be aware that the UK Government made provision to ensure that travellers entering the United Kingdom from overseas must self-isolate for 14 days, to prevent the further spread of coronavirus. These restrictions came into force on 8 June 2020.

"On 10 July, the Welsh Government amended the Regulations to introduce exemptions from the isolation requirement for a list of countries and territories, and a limited range of people in specialised sectors or employment who may be exempted from the isolation requirement or excepted from certain provisions of the passenger information requirements.

"Since then these regulations have been kept under review and a number of changes to the list of exempt countries and territories have been made.

"Today I reviewed the latest JBC assessments and I have decided that the Greek islands of Paros and Antiparos, Lesvos, Santorini, Milos (including the island of Serifos), Tinos and Zakynthos will be added to the list of exempted countries and territories.

"Tomorrow I will lay the necessary regulations which will come into force at 04:00 on Saturday 10 October."

Last week, Britons in Turkey and Poland were left scrambling to find tickets back to Wales.

If they arrived back home after 4am on Saturday, they would have had to self-isolate for a fortnight.