A RUBBISH fire hotspot in Magor has been shut down following a series of deliberate fires at the site.
Firefighters from Maindee and Caldicot say they have been working closely with South Wales Police's fire and crime team, Gwent Police, and Natural Resources Wales to bring a stop to the issue.
The aforementioned authorities visited the site near Barecroft Common in Magor with the landowner, and following consultation, the burning of waste materials has been stopped, with the site now cleared.
A rubbish fire hotspot in #Magor has been shutdown following successful partnership work.— South Wales Fire and Rescue Service (@SWFireandRescue) October 8, 2020
Crews from #Maindee and #Caldicot teamed up with @gwentpolice and @NatResWales and the site has now been cleared.
Please #DontFuelTheFire.
Full story here🔗https://t.co/XljXIzeZ0h pic.twitter.com/l0CqYrHUCa
Reacting to the news, local station commander Gareth Evans said: “The effective partnership working demonstrated here alongside our partners has reduced the risk to the local community and the environment.
"The before and after images of the site clearly illustrate the positive outcome achieved. Deliberately setting waste alight is extremely dangerous and there is a cost to us all, a drain on emergency services resources, environmental damage, loss of wildlife and risk to property and life.
"I would like to remind residents that they do have a legal obligation to take all reasonable measures to ensure that their waste is disposed of properly. We recommend to always using registered waste carrier and to check for a permit, license or exemption.”
Last year, there were nearly 4000 rubbish fires across Wales, with the main causes being household bin bags, fly tipped furniture and litter which are consequently being deliberately set alight.