FIRST minister Mark Drakeford has today announced a ministerial shake-up which will see health minister Vaughan Gething take on fewer responsibilities.
Mr Gething will focus solely on Wales’ twin priorities of responding to coronavirus and NHS performance and delivery.
As cases continue to increase across Wales, international relations minister Eluned Morgan will take on a new role as minister for mental health, wellbeing and the Welsh language.
The Welsh Government says the decision focuses on the impact of the pandemic on people’s mental health.
As part of her role, Baroness Morgan will assume responsibility for mental health services, dementia, autism, substance misuse, veterans’ health, patient experience, and the obesity strategy.
Explaining the changes Mr Drakeford said: “We have learned a lot from the first wave of the virus and the way both we and public services have responded to it.
“Once again, we are facing rising cases across the country and a difficult few months ahead.
“Vaughan has done an amazing job leading our health service’s response to the pandemic, and will continue to take day-to-day charge.
“The changes I am making will mean he can focus all his time and effort on coronavirus and ensuring our NHS is able to treat people with the virus as well as respond to the population’s wider health needs.”