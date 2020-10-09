SUFFICIENT flu vaccine will be available in Wales for those eligible to receive it on the NHS - but some people may have to wait longer than usual to receive it, as more qualify this year.

Health minister Vaughan Gething made the pledge as latest figures show flu vaccinations given by community pharmacies were 10 times higher in Wales in September, compared to the same month last year.

Wales is running its largest ever flu vaccination programme this year, and take up is already high, reflected in the fact that last month 16,323 vaccinations were given at community pharmacies, compared to 1,652 in September 2019.

Flu vaccination is given a high priority by health experts every year, given the risk the virus can pose - but it is deemed even more important this time around, with the potential for co-circulation with coronavirus.

People are being encouraged to take up their flu vaccine if eligible, to protect themselves, their families, communities and the NHS.

Alongside supporting existing eligible groups, including those aged over 65 years, pregnant women and people with underlying health conditions, the programme in Wales this year lowers the eligibility age from 65 to all over-50s, who will be vaccinated in a phased approach starting later this year.

“Every year I’m invited to have a flu vaccine due to my own underlying health condition, so I know first-hand how important it is to have it," said Mr Gething.

“This year, of course, people are even more aware than ever of the dangerous of respiratory viral infection and my message is to get yourself vaccinated if you are eligible.

“We want to protect as many people as possible, particularly those who are most vulnerable in our community, and continue to protect our NHS.

"Everyone who is eligible for a NHS flu vaccine should be confident about having it and the benefits it brings.

"It’s incredibly important that those working within the NHS with direct patient contact, in care homes and those providing domiciliary care protect themselves by receiving their free vaccination.

"I also want to encourage people to remind eligible relatives and friends to get their flu vaccine, so together we can beat flu.

“It’s encouraging to see the figures for flu vaccinations taking place in community pharmacy this September, it shows people are making the best choices to protect themselves and their families.

“GP surgeries and pharmacies have ordered sufficient vaccine supplies for those who are vaccinated year after year. Additional supplies have also been arranged to support increased uptake in priority groups and for our expanded eligibility groups.

"It’s important to remember this will be done in a phased approach. Some of those eligible for a flu vaccine may have to wait longer than usual to secure an appointment, but I would like to reassure everyone that sufficient stocks are available for those recommended the vaccine.”

A record 86 per cent of community pharmacies in Wales are offering the flu vaccination service this year.

Community Pharmacy Wales (CPW) chief executive Russell Goodway said most patients continue to receive their flu vaccination at their GP surgery, and CPW "continues to encourage patients who have an appointment at their practice to keep this appointment".

"GP practices and community pharmacies work together to help ensure that as many patients who need to be vaccinated, can be, and between us we help ensure Welsh Government targets are met," he said.

"The September figures show that this provision is moving purposefully to becoming universal, and using your community pharmacy to get a flu vaccination is now the natural option for an ever increasing number of people.”