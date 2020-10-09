THE latest items hitting the shelves in the middle of Aldi and Lidl on Sunday, October 11, 2020 have been revealed by the retailers.
We've rounded-up some of the highlights to look out for in each supermarket.
Aldi
This week, Aldi are holding a home event as part of their Special Buys set of deals.
These include:
A Grey Storage Trunk Set of 2 for £39.99 each.
Aldi's website states: "With gorgeous copper hardware in a stunning grey colour, you get a small and large trunk that can also be easily stored within each other when not in use.
"Ideal for storing blankets and trinkets alike, this set is the finishing touch your room is crying out for."
Elsewhere, a Kirkton House Pink Faux Orchid will go on sale for £12.99 each.
Aldi said: "This Kirkton House Pink Faux Orchid is the perfect way to bring the outside in, without having to worry about watering. Presented in a modern silver ceramic pot, no one will ever know it's not real so your plant-keeping skills will stay a secret."
Aldi will also sell a variety of floor cushions, including this one pictured in a black and white diamond style.
The flood cushion will go on sale for £29.99 each.
For more details, visit: Aldi.co.uk.
Lidl
In the middle of Lidl this week, the supermarket chain have a range of products, including bedroom essentials and sportswear.
These include:
A Meradiso Sanitized Body Pillow for £9.99 each.
Plus, a Crivit Men’s Sports Jacket for £9.99 each will be among the sports items on sale.
Finally, a Silvercrest Oil-Filled Radiator will go on sale for £39.99 each.
For more details, visit Lidl.co.uk.
