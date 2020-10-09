MCDONALD'S have released an update after the fast food chain suddenly removed several items from its reduced menu last month.

Since the chains branches reopened in June, McDonald's have operated a limited menu in order to provide a quick and safe service.

However in September, angry diners took to social media to share their frustration after several products were 'temporarily' removed from sale.

What products have been removed by McDonald's?

The company confirmed in September that their veggie dippers and vegetable deluxe burger have been taken off the menu while McDonald's investigate an issue - however, the company have not shared exactly what the problem is.

What is the product made from?

The veggie dippers are made from red pepper, rice, sundried tomato pesto and split peas, plus light and crispy breadcrumbs.

What's the latest from McDonald's on this?

When approached this week for an update on if, or even when the items will return to branches across the UK, a McDonald’s spokesperson told us: “We are working hard to bring back our Veggie Dippers to restaurants as soon as we can, and apologise again for the disappointment temporarily removing them from our menu has caused."

Given the lack of options for vegan and vegetarian diners, we also asked McDonald's if the chain had any new meatless products in the pipeline, but the company didn't respond to our question.

What items are available on McDonald's limited menu?

According to the McDonald's UK website, the limited menu includes the following: