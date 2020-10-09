Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed’s editors. Purchases you make through our links may earn us a commission.

Over the past couple of months, many people have coped with the pandemic's new normal by getting outside.

Outdoor dining, daily walks, garden socially distant gatherings with small groups and hiking are just a few things that have given people a way to be social and active while feeling safe. With winter on its way, though, many are wondering if these activities will still be enjoyable.

If you're worried that cold weather could keep you cooped up indoors this winter, there are several other things you can buy that will keep you warm outside.

From touchscreen gloves to an especially warm face mask, here are 10 items to consider buying for winter 2020.

1. An outdoor blanket for sitting outside

Multiple people can snuggle up in this blanket. Credit: Amazon / Forceatt

We're calling it now: Outdoor blankets will be everywhere this autumn and winter.

They're portable, can withstand a little dirt, and, most importantly, they're warm.

Reviewers love this one from Forceatt, which has earned a 4.6-star rating from over 100 reviews on Amazon.

It's big enough to fit three people under it, comes with a carrying case, and is machine washable.

Get the Forceatt Outdoor Blanket at Amazon for £27.99

2. The best touchscreen gloves we've ever tested

Warm and functional. Credit: Reviewed / Betsey Goldwasser

Texting while wearing gloves can be annoying. Often, people resort to taking them off to successfully use their smartphones.

To avoid having to take off your gloves this winter, consider buying a pair of touchscreen gloves. These allow you to respond to a text without freezing your precious digits.

These ones from Harrms happen to be the best touchscreen gloves we tested at Reviewed.

Not only are they super warm, but all 10 fingers are touchscreen compatible and we had no issues using our phones with them.

Get the Harrms Touchscreen Leather Gloves at Amazon for £24.99

3. Hand warmers for extra warmth

Have hot hands all day long. Credit: Heatmax

If you have really cold hands, then you know gloves alone aren't going to cut it. That's where hand warmers come in.

The Hot Hands are possibly the most popular hand warmers on Amazon with nearly 10,000 reviews and a 4.8-star rating.

People love that they last for up to 10 hours and are easy to activate. Reviewers say they've used them in extreme temperatures, so you know they'll be good for your daily life.

Get the HeatMax Hot Hands Handwarmer, 40 Pairs at Amazon for £29.19

4. A warm face mask that doubles as an extra layer

Our tester found this mask to add warmth. Credit: Reviewed / Under Armour

Face masks are already essential for preventing the spread of the coronavirus, but they're also particularly good for the winter, as they add an extra layer to one's face which is similar to wearing a ski mask in public.

Though the Under Armour Sportsmask is designed for exercise, our tester found that it was quite warm.

The mask has three layers and felt much warmer than other masks she had tried.

Get the Sportsmask at Under Armour for £26

5. An extremely warm hat with a face mask

This hat can comfortably fit almost any size head. Credit: Mysuntown

Extreme temperatures call for an extremely warm winter hat.

Reviewers love this one from Mysuntown, which features a soft faux fur interior, is windproof, and has a removable face mask that adds an extra layer of warmth but should not replace your cloth or disposable face masks.

Shoppers say it's comfortable and not too bulky for daily wear.

Get the Mysuntown Winter Hat with Mask at Amazon for £16.99

6. A winter coat that's also stylish

This jacket will keep you warm but not weigh you down. Credit: Patagonia

There's a good balance between a warm jacket and one that looks good—a.k.a. one that doesn't turn you into a giant puffball.

Our apparel expert recommends the lightweight, yet warm Nano Puff coat from Patagonia.

It's is easy to carry around or squish into a bag, and it has a clean look to it. The jacket is also windproof and water-resistant, making it great for windy and rainy days. Our shopping director's husband owns it and is a big fan.

Get the Women's Patagonia Nano Puff Water Resistant Jacket from Cotswold Outdoor for £195

Get the Men's Patagonia Nano Puff Water Resistant Jacket from Cotswold Outdoor for £180

7. A wool liner for cold toes

When your boots need some extra warmth. Credit: Amazon / Warmie

Snow boots and warm socks still might not be enough to keep frigid toes warm. That's where a solid pair of wool liners come in.

People love these ones that are made from Australian sheep wool—meaning they're incredibly warm.

Get the Warmie Insoles at Amazon for £9.98

8. A travel mug that keeps drinks hot for hours

We were obsessed with this travel mug in testing. Credit: Thermos

One of the best ways to warm up on a cold day is drinking a steaming cup of tea (or coffee!).

And a good travel mug ensures you still can do this outside without your drink becoming lukewarm in less than 30 minutes.

After testing a ton of travel mugs, we found that this durable mug from Thermos keeps drinks hot for up to 8 hours.

Get the Thermos Stainless King Travel Mug at Amazon for £24.73

9. Long underwear for an extra layer

A hidden layer. Credit: Smartwool

In the winter, jeans or leggings just aren't enough to keep you warm outside. That's why it's a good idea to invest in some long underwear as an extra layer.

These ones from Smartwool are made with merino wool, so they're super soft, yet thin enough to fit underneath pants without feeling constrictive.

Get the Women's Smartwool Women's 250 Bottom Baselayer at Alpine Trek for £79.95

Get the Smartwool Men’s Merino 250 Baselayer Bottoms at Alpine Trek for £79.95

10. Warm socks that hikers swear by

Some of the warmest socks on the market. Credit: Smartwool

Smartwool are some of the most popular socks on the market for a reason they’re made of cosy wool that is in it for the long haul.

The PhD Outdoor Light Crew Socks are particularly popular amongst hikers and campers as they’re warm, yet breathable and come in some fun striped patterns that make them kind of stylish, too. They work just as well for walking around outside this winter.

Get the Smartwool Jovian Stripe PhD Outdoor Light Crew Sock at Amazon for £20.79

Prices were accurate at the time this article was published but may change over time.