IKEA have revealed plans to open several more stores across the UK 'within the next year' following a surge in demand from shoppers nationwide.

The Swedish flat pack giant unveiled the plans as part of wider scheme to open 50 more stores around the world in the coming months.

The news comes weeks after the retailer reported that demand had increased due to the amount of people deciding to renovate their homes during lockdown.

Who runs IKEA in the UK?

In the UK and Ireland, franchisee Ingka Group run 22 IKEA stores, three order and collection points and one planning studio.

Where are new IKEA stores opening in the UK?

So far, only details of one new IKEA store have been revealed. A branch in Hammersmith, London, will open in the spring of 2021.

Peter Jelkeby, country retail manager and chief sustainability officer at Ikea UK & Ireland, said: “Our plan to open a new city centre store in Hammersmith is an exciting next step as we continue to respond to people’s evolving shopping habits, making Ikea more convenient than ever before.

“People have been eager to see our affordable range and access our life-at-home expertise on the high street for some time, so we’re excited to introduce a unique Ikea store to the vibrant local community in Hammersmith and London.”

What have Ingka Group said?

A spokesperson from the Ingka group said: “Ingka Group is one of 12 IKEA franchisees and runs stores in 30 countries, including the UK.

"We will open more than 30 new IKEA meeting points in FY21 across our Ingka countries, including a new store at Kings Mall shopping centre in Hammersmith, London in spring 2021.”

Ingka didn't comment when we asked how many of those 30 stores would be in the UK, nor share any further details on where they would open branches.