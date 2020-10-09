ANEURIN Bevan University Health Board is opening a temporary testing unit in Tredegar on Friday to combat the spread of coronavirus.

The new mobile unit at Tredegar RFC car park will provide an afternoon "walk-up" testing service to Blaenau Gwent residents, by appointment only.

So far this week Blaenau Gwent has reported 17 cases, according to Public Health Wales.

The rolling weekly case rate there has fallen to 83 per 100,000 population.

This suggests local lockdown measures are having an effect there, with nine other council areas in Wales currently having higher rolling weekly case rates. Until just a few days ago, the rate in Blaenau Gwent was the highest in Wales.

If you are from the area and have symptoms of coronavirus - a new continuous cough, high temperature or loss of taste and/or smell – or if you’ve been feeling unwell for no apparent reason, you can call 0300 30 31 222 between 8am and 6pm to book a test.

The unit will be open from 2pm today, Friday, until Wednesday October 14.

The mobile walk-up testing unit for Nantyglo will remain at Nantyglo Comprehensive School site on Pond Road – and is now open 9am to 12.30pm.

Nantyglo Temporary Coronavirus Testing Facility

Nantyglo Comp Comprehensive School site, Pond Road, Nantyglo NP23 4WX.

9am – 12.30pm

Thursday October 8 – Wednesday October 14

Tredegar Temporary Coronavirus Testing Facility

Tredegar RFC car park, Park Hill Tredegar, NP22 3NN.

2pm-5.30pm

Thursday October 8 – Wednesday October 14

Appointment only. Call 0300 30 31 222 between 8am - 6pm.

For people who live outside the Blaenau Gwent area, there are other testing facilities available in Gwent. Call 0300 30 31 222 between 8am to 6pm to book.

You can also have a test posted to your home, and can apply online at www.gov.wales or phone 119.