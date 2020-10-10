GP practices across Gwent have been at the frontline in the battle against COVID-19. Sue Bradley catches up with the Blaenavon Medical Practice, one of the winners at the South Wales Argus Health & Care Awards last year

THERE was no doubting the delight of the team from Blaenavon Medical Practice at the last South Wales Argus Health & Care Awards.

Whoops and cheers followed the announcement that their place of work was the 2019 GP Practice of the Year.

“Nearly all of us went to the awards and were sitting around two tables,” recalls practice manager Maria Potter. “We numbered about 25 and definitely made a lot of noise, and we all got onto the stage.

“We were honoured and humbled and very happy to have won it. It was a huge boost for morale.”

This welcome pat on the back from patients at the practice, which looks after some 6,500 people, stood the team in good stead for the unexpected battle that was to come fewer than three months later.

“We took precautions against COVID-19 right from the start to protect the patients, staff and GPs,” Maria explains.

“We set up a room for patients with potential Coronavirus and had plenty of Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) early on.

“We’ve made good use of telephone triage and video calls and moved away from traditional morning and evening surgeries to slots spaced out throughout the day. We listened to patient concerns about how to stay safe whilst visiting the practice, and have reassured them that the practice is committed to ensuring safe social distancing and has introduced measures to comply with guidance.”

Blaenavon Medical Practice currently has eight GPs and two registrars. Its longest-serving members of staff include Drs Wayne and Tessa Lewis, a husband and wife team who have been there for more than 25 years.

“The practice has been looking after the people of Blaenavon for many generations, and providing high quality care is something that’s very important to us,” says Maria, who has herself worked there for more than two decades.

“We are pleased that two GPs, Dr Charlie Williams and Dr Lora Keeling, who were both GP registrars (qualified doctors training to be GPs) at Blaenavon Medical Practice, have now joined the team as GP partners.”

Six years ago the practice moved to a purpose-built resource centre that it shares with a variety of organisations.

“We’re very much a one-stop shop, we work closely with a variety of different agencies for the benefit of patients,” explains Maria.

“The practice is situated within Blaenavon Resource Centre and we are lucky to share the building with the District Nursing and Health Visiting Team from Aneurin Bevan Health Board, along with North Torfaen Well Being Team. In addition there’s a pharmacy, dentist and optician. The practice works closely with Torfaen Borough Council’s customer services team and Public Health Wales, along with organisations such as Mind, Citizen’s Advice Bureau, Communities 4 Work, Hafan Cymru, Department of Work and Pensions, Platform, Wallich Change Step EPP Cymru and Gwent Police."

