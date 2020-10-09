A MAN who fell out of a tree near the M4 has been hospitalised.
A lane of the M4 was closed yesterday after a 54-year-old man fell from a tree between Junction 23 and 24 of the M4.
He sustained back injuries.
A spokesman for the Welsh Ambulance Service said: "We were called to reports of an injured person in the Underwood area near Junctions 23 and 24 of the M4.
"We responded with one emergency ambulance.
"One patient was treated at the scene and taken by road to University Hospital Wales Cardiff for further treatment."
During the incident, a spokesman for Gwent Police said: "Emergency services are currently dealing with an incident where a man has fallen from a tree in a wooded area near the M4 motorway between Junction 23 and 24 westbound.
"To allow a safe working space to attend and assist the man, lane one of the M4 is currently closed.
"It is believed the man, aged 54, has sustained back injuries."
The lane remained closed from shortly before 2pm until 4pm when normal traffic conditions returned.
The ambulance service were still on scene treating the patient at 4pm.