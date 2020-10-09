JOHN Lennon would have been 80 today and to mark this occasion we've dipped into our archive to share with you photos and memories of when The Beatles came to Gwent.

The date was June 22, 1963 and a little bit of history was about to made in the market town of Abergavenny in Monmouthshire when The Beatles’ played a 20-minute set at Abergavenny Town Hall, before they attended a civic reception by the then mayor of Abergavenny, Jack Thurston.

Fifty-seven years later in the spring of 2020 right at the beginning of lockdown, a poster advertising the 1963 Abergavenny gig came up for auction - and sold for £2,200.

It had been owned by actor Peter Wyngarde and was sold by East Bristol Auctions with a load of his possessions after his death.

One fan who was lucky enough to see The Beatles play live in Abergavenny was Carol Paton who shared her memories of the night with the South Wales Argus in 2013 to celebrate the 50th anniversary of the event.

Mrs Paton, of Mardy, recalled: “I was 17 at the time and remember my mother going to the Abergavenny Thursdays’ football ground to see John Lennon arrive by helicopter.

“I was really excited to be going to the concert with my friends to see them, but Paul McCartney was my favourite. I had their records but never imagined I would see them or that they would come to Abergavenny.”

The Beatles, supported by local group The Fabulous Fortunes, took to the stage at 10.30pm and performed in front of 600 fans.

Grandmother-of-six Mrs Paton said: “In those days, they could take the seating away from the theatre floor and so we could stand at the front.

“There was a lot of screaming from the audience, but you could see and hear them playing. The atmosphere was electric. They weren’t really famous at the time, so we were lucky enough to see them at their only concert in Wales early in their career.”

Mrs Paton, who performed on that same stage as a member of Abergavenny Amateur Operatic and Dramatic Society and also worked at the theatre box office until her retirement, said: “It was talked about in the town for a long time afterwards.

“It’s amazing to think it was 50 years ago and it’s wonderful that a Beatles weekend is being held.”