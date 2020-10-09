POLICE want to speak to this man.
Zac Kidley, from Caerphilly, is being sought by Gwent Police.
They want to speak to the 24-year-old in connection with a breach of a restraining order.
A spokesman said: "Have you seen this man?
"We are appealing for information to locate Zac Kidley, aged 24, from Caerphilly.
READ MORE:
- Man who fell out of tree near M4 at Junction 24 has been hospitalised
- Police and fire crews work to battle cause of deliberate fires
- Coronavirus: latest updates from Gwent and Wales
"Officers would like to speak to him in connection with a breach of a restraining order."
Anyone with information should contact Gwent Police on 101.
They should quote reference number 2*266840.
Alternatively you can report information anonymously by contacting Crimestoppers Wales on Twitter @Wales_CS.