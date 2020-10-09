POLICE want to speak to this man.

Zac Kidley, from Caerphilly, is being sought by Gwent Police.

They want to speak to the 24-year-old in connection with a breach of a restraining order.

A spokesman said: "Have you seen this man?

"We are appealing for information to locate Zac Kidley, aged 24, from Caerphilly.

"Officers would like to speak to him in connection with a breach of a restraining order."

Anyone with information should contact Gwent Police on 101.

They should quote reference number 2*266840.

Alternatively you can report information anonymously by contacting Crimestoppers Wales on Twitter @Wales_CS.