A MAJOR Newport road is currently closed so urgent tree maintenance work can be carried out.

Caerleon Road is closed until mid-November so a number of mature trees can be cut back because of Ash dieback disease.

Ash dieback disease is caused by the fungus Hymenoscyphus fraxineus, previously called Chalara fraxinea.

Current figures estimate that up to 95 per cent of the ash trees in the UK will be lost to Ash dieback within the next 15 years, resulting in a major loss to our woodland and the biodiversity of these areas.

Ash dieback has a mushroom-like fruiting body that grows on infected ash tree leaf litter, bursting open in summer and releasing thousands of spores into the air, infecting healthy ash trees.

This is how to recognise the disease.

All council-owned trees are surveyed to monitor their health and to identify any trees that may be unhealthy or pose a risk.

As part of these surveys we now identify and monitor Ash trees for signs of Ash dieback and will arrange to have badly infected trees felled to prevent accidents.

Some large areas of Ash trees will be felled with a significant impact on local wooded areas.

The council has a policy of planting two trees for every tree cut down on land it is responsible for, so any felled Ash trees will be replaced with other suitable trees.

You can help halt the spread of Ash dieback by:

Cleaning your shoes after visiting a wooded area

Not taking cuttings or plant material from the countryside

Washing car or bike wheels to remove any plant matter or mud

If you spot a tree with Ash dieback in a public place report it to Tree.Team@newport.gov.uk.

Land owners have a legal duty of care and must maintain their trees in a reasonably safe condition.

If you have an Ash tree on your property we recommend that you get a tree surgeon to check for signs of Ash dieback.

A tree that has signs of the disease and is located where it could cause damage to persons or property should be removed.

You must ensure that all necessary consents are in place before felling a tree, seeking guidance from a tree surgeon or tree consultant.