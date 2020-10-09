A TEENAGER will appear at court this morning following a drugs warrant at his home.
The 19-year-old has been charged with a number of drug offences following a warrant at a property in Mountain View, Machen, on Wednesday.
He was charged with supply of cocaine and ecstasy, among other charges, and will appear at Newport Magistrates' Court today (Friday, October 9).
A spokesman for Gwent Police said: "A man has been charged with a number of drug offences following a warrant being executed at an address on Mountain View, Machen on Wednesday, October 7.
"The 19-year-old from Machen has been charged with; being concerned in the supply of cocaine and ecstasy, possession of a controlled drug (Class A - cocaine), being concerned in the supply of a controlled drug (Class B - cannabis) and being concerned in the supply of Ketamine.
"He is appearing at Newport Magistrates' Court this morning."
