LOCAL lockdown restrictions in Gwent areas are showing promising signs, according to first minister.

Mark Drakeford was speaking at the Welsh Government's coronavirus update briefing this afternoon.

Asked what the government was looking for in order to bring an area back out of local lockdown he said that there were two "basic tests".

These, he said, were looked at for an overview before more scientific analysis was carried out.

The first of these is measuring the rate of positive coronavirus cases in an area.

"More than five per cent and action is needed," he said. "It is below that in Gwent, as a result of action which has been taken."

The second of these basic tests is to measure the seven-day rate of the virus

"The seven-day rate needs to be below 50," he said.

"In parts of Gwent it has bobbled up and down."

This suggests that, while on the right path, Newport, Caerphilly, Blaenau Gwent and Torfaen will remain under local lockdown restrictions for the time being.

"A review of restrictions is carried out every seven days," said Mr Drakeford

"You have to offer people some hope."