ANOTHER 766 cases of coronavirus have been recorded in Wales today, according to the latest figures.
In the Aneurin Bevan University Health Board area, covering Gwent, there are 85 new confirmed cases of Covid-19, Public Health Wales said.
Of those 85 cases, 37 are in Caerphilly, 22 are in Newport, 12 are in Torfaen, 11 are in Blaenau Gwent, and three are in Monmouthshire.
Two more people have died in Wales since testing positive for coronavirus.
The total death toll from Covid-19 in Wales now stands at 1,646 people. The Public Health Wales death toll only includes people who tested positive for the virus.
The number of new cases in Gwent's council areas was dwarfed by reports from elsewhere in Wales.
Cardiff recorded 143 new cases, Rhondda Cynon Taf recorded 71, and Swansea recorded 64.
Every health board area in Wales recorded new cases today, Public Health Wales said.
By health board area, new cases were found in:
Aneurin Bevan UHB (85 new cases)
Betsi Cadwaladr UHB (151 new cases)
Cardiff and Vale UHB (158 new cases)
Cwm Taf Morgannwg UHB (125 new cases)
Hywel Dda UHB (34 new cases)
Powys THB (eight new cases)
Swansea Bay UHB (107 new cases)
Cases of unknown origin, or of people who are not residents in Wales (98 new cases)