This week's theme for South Wales Argus Camera Club members was metal and they really went to town. Here is just a small selection of the pictures they shared with us on the camera club Facebook page. More than 3,500 people are signed up as Camera Club members. Why not join them?

Statue: Dave 'Bomber' Pearce in Newport city centre captured by Carol Fitzmaurice

Wreck: Long forgotten tractor, Bassaleg, taken by Alun Evans

Forgotten: The old iron railway bridge in Monmouth taken by Fletch Lewis

Top: A view of Newport's Transporter Bridge you seldom see. Picture: Reyan Mohammed

Abandoned: The ETM factory, Talywain, taken by Rebecca Lee Morgan

Sculpture: The metal tree on the junction of Frederick Street and Commercial Road, Pill, Newport, taken by Ian Agland

Lighthouse: Newport Wetlands taken by Kate Thomas

Path: Metal railing in Llanhilleth pictured by Linda Stemp

Colourful: The Wave, Newport, taken by Mark Condick

View: Steel Cross overlooking Cwm, Blaenau Gwent. Picture: Suzanne William