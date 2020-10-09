FIRST minister Mark Drakeford has responded to the American President's apparent endorsement of a derogatory tweet aimed at Wales.

Prolific Tweeter Donald Trump retweeted a post from Fox News' Laura Ingraham, which stated: "Your future under Biden" with a link to a story headlined 'Rolling lockdowns will become the norm in Wales'.

The attached news article included the comments of chief medical officer, Frank Atherton, who said people in Wales may well be put in and out of such restrictions in the coming weeks or months.

However, Mr Drakeford said that he believed the tweet may not have the effect that was intended.

"The tweet said that if Biden was elected then the US would look like Wales," he said.

"I think there are very many people in America who would be delighted with that.

"Many people will have read that tweet and thought 'If only that were true'."

Retweeting to his 87 million followers, Trump will no doubt have intended to shock people into imagining what America would be like should he not be reelected.

However, many of the comments questioned whether Mr Trump even knew where the country of Wales was.

Some also referenced a previous presidential gaffe in which he referred to Prince Charles as the 'Prince of Whales'.