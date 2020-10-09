A CWMBRAN pub has been ordered to get up to standard after Gwent Police officers found it to be breaching coronavirus regulations.

An Improvement Notice has been issued to the owners of The Halfway Inn, in Old Cwmbran, after officers found both staff and customers were breaching the measures.

Gwent Police visited the pub on Friday, October 2, and found customers were not wearing face coverings when walking around the premises, staff were not "correctly wearing a face covering", and groups from different households were sat together at the same table.

Councillor Mandy Owen, executive member for the environment, said: “Blatantly flouting the Coronavirus Regulations is dangerous, and it’s sad to hear that some people are still not taking the risk (to health) as seriously as they should.

“The council’s Public Protection service has been working closely with businesses providing advice and support to help them control the risks associated with Coronavirus. Whilst the majority of businesses have been following the rules, a small minority have shown a flagrant disregard for the law, putting their customers and staff at risk.

“We hope this case makes other businesses think twice about ignoring the rules, and we would like to thank Gwent Police for their support with this case.”

Chief superintendent Mark Hobrough said: “Our investigation, in co-ordination with Torfaen County Borough Council’s public protection team, uncovered serious breaches of the legislation.

“As this incident shows, we – together with our partners – will continue to take action to keep the public safe if no alternative is left.

“We’ll do so if businesses, and the public, continue to flout the law especially after we have engaged with, encouraged and educated people beforehand.”

The licence holder has 48 hours to correct the issues highlighted or further enforcement action will be considered, including the possibility of being issued with a Closure Notice, or even having its license taken away.