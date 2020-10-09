A NEW bus service will launch on Sunday to serve the new Grange University Hospital in Torfaen.
The route 29 service, operated by Newport Bus, will go via the new hospital in Llanfrechfa, near Cwmbran.
It will be served using the company's new fleet of electric buses, ensuring a zero-emission ride to the hospital through Caerleon.
Route 29 will serve the new Aneurin Bevan Health Board critical care centre from Newport Bus Station via Caerleon, Ponthir and Cwmbran.
The timetable for this new bus service has been developed in discussion with the hospital management so that it meets the requirement of staff and visitors.
Route 29 will also serve Cwmbran Railway Station to enable people coming from Abergavenny by train to carry on their journey to The Grange Hospital via public transport.
This new service will replace the current 29B service.
Though concerns have been expressed for people who will need to travel to the hospital from Abergavenny.
Due to the current closure of Caerleon road, route 29 will, in the first instance operate on a temporary timetable, with the service diverting via the A4042 from the M4 roundabout inbound and outbound.
In addition to this new route, from Monday, Newport Bus will bring extra services on multiple bus routes across the city.
Full details are available on the Newport Bus website.
Face coverings are required for travel on all public transport in Wales, including on Newport Bus services.