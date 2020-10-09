SOME people on the fringes of Welsh society are peddling the myth that coronavirus does not exist.

That is the view of the first minister, speaking today at the Welsh Government's coronavirus update briefing.

He said that, despite the actions of a misguided few, the virus was "back, with a vengeance".

"We know there are fringe groups who try to promote the idea that the virus is somehow not real and that it's a hoax," he said.

"That is right at the fringe and completely untrue.

"The virus is completely real and still wreaking havoc."

He said that some people had begun to let their guard down over the summer months as it looked like the pandemic was being brought under control thanks to lockdown measures.

"Some are still catching up with the fact that the virus is back. Back with a vengeance," he said.

"Most people want to do the right thing.

"In the Gwent area, the estimated compliance rate is above 90 per cent.

"When the police stop cars, people are not travelling across borders for reasons which are not permitted.

"We can move these restrictions out of people's live if we work together."