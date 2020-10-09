FAST-FOOD chain KFC have unveiled a new addition to its menu - but chicken fans won't have long to snap it up.
Here's everything you need to know about the latest item from KFC.
What have KFC added to the menu?
The team at KFC HQ say they have been plotting and scheming – trying to find ways to bring a little joy to 2020.
KFC added: "And we reckon if there’s one thing the nation has been chirping out for, it’s the return of a legendary fried chicken classic.
"Enter KFC’s Double Down – the iconic bunless burger of your dreams.
"For those in the back, it features crispy bacon, melted cheese and barbeque sauce, all sandwiched between two succulent Original Recipe chicken fillets."
The item last appeared on the KFC menu back in 2018.
Diners will be given several options in terms of how they can get it.
They include:
- Those who are fuss free can get the Double Down with bacon solo from £4.99.
- Or, if in need of a sidekick, diners can grab a Double Down meal complete with fries and a drink from £5.99.
- Finally, if doubling down isn’t enough, foodie fans will be able to get a Double Down boxmeal with fries, a drink, a side and a piece of Original Recipe chicken – priced from £7.49 .
When did the item go on sale?
The Double Down returned at KFC restaurants nationwide and exclusively via Uber Eats on October 5, however the item will only be available until November 15.
When was KFC founded?
In 1952 Colonel Harland Sanders opened the first KFC restaurant in Utah in the United States.
Since then, his crafted Original Recipe chicken and its secret recipe of 11 herbs and spices has become famous all over the world, and today the chain have more than 900 restaurants across the UK and Ireland.
