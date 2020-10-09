A GWENT company's former managing director has appeared in court accused of defrauding the firm out of more than £75,000.
Peter Maynard Roberts, 64, has been charged with two offences relating to Cwmbran’s Phenolic Ltd.
He appeared before Newport Magistrates’ Court to deny an alleged £76,585 fraud and the theft of £43,210 from the business.
The alleged offences are claimed to have taken place between October 2016 and October 2018.
Roberts, of Nethercott Lane, Lydeard St Lawrence, Taunton, Somerset, is due to stand trial at Newport Crown Court on October 30.
He was granted unconditional bail until then.
